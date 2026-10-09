Making the Case for Iowa State Football To Make a Bowl Game

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a great season so far compared to expectations.

Coming into the year, Iowa State was projected to be the worst team in the Big 12 after losing its head coach and nearly its entire team to the Penn State Nittany Lions. But the team has done much better than expected.

The Cyclones have started the year 3-2, beating the West Virginia Mountaineers, Bowling Green Falcons, and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Their only losses have come to the Utah Utes and Iowa Hawkeyes, two ranked teams that have College Football Playoff hopes.

Now, many people are wondering how good the Cyclones can actually be. And considering how their first five games have gone, there is a legit chance that the squad can win seven games.

Iowa State has the potential to earn a bowl game invite

Iowa State head football coach Jimmy Rogers celebrates after a 45-42 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The next two games are the toughest of the year for Iowa State. They start with a road test against the No. 8 BYU Cougars, a game that seems nearly impossible to win. It’s on a Friday night in front of a passionate crowd, which will make it really tough to come out on top.

Then, they follow with a bye week and a road game against the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona has been sneaky good, having just one loss to BYU on the road. That feels like it will probably be another loss.

Then, the Cyclones get to come back home, taking on the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Halloween day. It feels like a true 50/50 game that could go either way. A win would really sway the season in the right direction, while a loss could severely hurt team morale.

Iowa State then goes on the road to play the Baylor Bears, a team coming off a fantastic win against the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road, where they dominated 55-19. However, Baylor hasn’t had the greatest season overall, so it will be interesting to see how that one goes.

Iowa State has outperformed expectations thus far

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Arnold Barnes (3) recovers a fumble late in the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones then come home to play the Cincinnati Bearcats, a team that has had a good start to the season, but should be a win at home. Based on what Iowa State has proven so far, a loss to Cincinnati would be really bad.

In their final road test of the year, they go to the UCF Knights, a game that could go either way. UCF has had a good start to the season, though, and should be the favorites going into it.

Finally, Iowa State hosts the Kansas State Wildcats, another game that feels 50/50. Both teams have had good starts to the year and should be either in a bowl game or playing for eligibility into it during rivalry week.

It looks like the Cyclones can make a bowl game this season based on how they’ve played. Now the question is: Can they keep it up for the rest of the year?