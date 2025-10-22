Matt Campbell Confident in This Group of Players To Help Guide Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones didn’t head into their Week 8 bye with any positive momentum. Riding a two-game losing streak, things were certainly not looking up heading into their week off.
In Week 6, the team suffered a defeat to the Cincinnati Bearcats, 38-30. Iowa State trailed by 17 before the first quarter was even over, with the defense allowing points on the first five possessions of the game.
The following week, against the Colorado Buffaloes, the defense was better, but the result was the same. Another loss, this time 24-17, to one of the teams projected to be at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.
In both matchups, the Cyclones' defense was overwhelmed by excellent quarterback play. Brendan Sorsby and Kaidon Salter both showcased their dual-threat abilities, making huge plays with their arm and legs.
Iowa State will be challenged by upcoming schedule
Things aren’t going to get any easier for Iowa State. They come out of the bye and have to face the BYU Cougars, who are undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 11 in the country.
After that, the Cyclones are hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 1. Those are the two biggest games of the season for Iowa State. Given their razor-thin margin for error after already losing two Big 12 contests, they are must-win affairs.
Defeating either opponent will not be easy. But there should be some newfound confidence amongst the team after seeing how some games unfolded during their bye.
A path to the Big 12 championship has become a little more realistic with how the standings are shaking out. It certainly won’t be easy, but a veteran-laden roster is what head coach Matt Campbell is relying on to help guide the locker room.
Matt Campbell counting on Iowa State veterans to guide team
"In this building, the leaders want to take responsibility and lead from the front," Campbell said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "And, so, I'm way more grateful to have those kinds of guys in this football program. It means we're going to work really hard to try to get things fixed."
There are 16 seniors on the roster this season. Quarterback Rocco Becht and linebacker Kooper Ebel, both juniors, are also counted on to fill leadership roles for the team.
The coaching staff is going to be leaning on those players to help keep their teammates on track. A two-game losing streak is something they will certainly want to snap, because it could easily snowball, and the campaign could get away from the Cyclones.
That is exactly what Campbell is hoping to avoid. And it will take help from the leaders on the squad to get this season back on track.
Getting healthier over the bye will certainly help with kicker Kyle Konrardy and running back Carson Hansen, both trending toward playing. Game plan adjustments will assuredly be made as well, compensating for some other shortcomings that have arisen in the last two games.