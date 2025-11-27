Matt Campbell Shares Bleak Outlook for Availability of Iowa State Cyclones Playmaker
The Iowa State Cyclones have built some positive momentum heading into their regular-season finale on the road in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
After winning their first five gams of the campaign, the Cyclones went on an ugly four-game winning streak where nothing went their way. Some close games were mixed in with blowouts as the season spiraled out of control.
However, things have gotten back on track in their last two games. After defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11 on the road, Iowa State dominated the Kansas Jayhawks last week during Senior Day at Jack Trice Stadium.
Now 7-4 on the year, they will be looking to reach eight wins for only the 12th time in program history. Fans are certainly expecting another win against a Cowboys team that has lost 18 consecutive Big 12 contests, dating back to the conference championship in 2023.
Iowa State could be without Xavier Townsend again
However, they might have to do it without one of their playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
Wide receiver Xavier Townsend is dealing with a wrist injury that popped up during the game against the Horned Frogs. He didn’t play against the Jayhawks, and head coach Matt Campbell provided a less-than-stellar update on his status for Saturday against the Cowboys.
“Yeah, so Xavier right now battling a wrist deal. I don't know what his availability will be this week. You know, we're still probably in question. I would probably say leaning more towards doubtful than hopeful with X,” the head coach said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network.
Campbell added that it is something that Townsend has been dealing with for a few weeks, but he is giving the team everything that he has.
Xavier Townsend's season might be over
Surgery is still an option for the talented wide receiver, with the training staff and team gathering as much information about how to move forward and deal with the ailment.
A redshirt junior, this is Townsend’s first season with Iowa State. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the UCF Knights before transferring to Ames.
He has appeared in 10 games with the Cyclones, catching 18 passes for 243 yards. Five rushing attempts have been recorded, gaining 18 yards and scoring one touchdown.
His role appeared to be growing, catching a season-high six passes for 50 yards against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Oct. 4. It was the second time in three games he caught at least three passes.
But he has caught only four passes since and is now dealing with what could be a season-ending injury.