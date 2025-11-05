Matt Campbell Shares Brutal Injury Updates on Multiple Iowa State Cyclones Players
A lot has contributed to the Iowa State Cyclones struggling as much as they have over the last few weeks. After starting the season 5-0, they have lost four consecutive games, derailing their championship hopes.
At this point, the players and coaching staff are taking the field and playing for pride. Bowl eligibility is only one victory away, giving them at least something to play for down the stretch in what has turned into a lost campaign.
One of the reasons that the team has struggled so much is the mounting number of injuries. Every team is dealing with players not at 100 percent, but the Cyclones' depth has been decimated, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Heading into their Week 11 matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs, head coach Matt Campbell has shared brutal updates on two more players: linebacker Will McLaughlin and safety Ta’Shawn James.
McLaughlin will be out for the remainder of the season. He is at least the fourth Iowa State player who suffered a season-ending injury. Cornerbacks Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams were the first to go down. Last week, it was announced that Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman was going to be out for the remainder of the year as well.
He was a part of the linebacker rotation for defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. McLaughlin had played in eight out of nine games and was on the field for 143 snaps. He was productive at that time with 13 tackles, two of which were for a loss, and two sacks.
Despite limited opportunities, he was one of the most effective pass rushers on the defense. His 75.4 pass rushing grade, per PFF, is the second-highest on the team, behind Beau Goodwin.
James’s loss will be felt even more. He was a main cog in the defensive backfield, helping compensate for the loss of so many cornerbacks already.
Iowa State's defensive depth will be challenged again
He had played the ninth most snaps on defense with 333, third most amongst safeties, in eight games. 33 total tackles were recorded, along with five passes defended and one fumble recovery.
Depth was already thin in the defensive backfield. How Heacock schemes to overcome yet another loss to a key contributor at this point in the year is anyone’s guess.
On a positive note, Campbell did provide a good update on the status of running back Abu Sama III. The expectation is that he will be back on the field Saturday against the Horned Frogs.
Right now, the ground attack with Sama and Carson Hansen is the only part of the Cyclones team that is producing at a high rate.