Taylor Mouser Shares What Has Aided Abu Sama III Breaking Out for Iowa State Cyclones
There has been a lot of focus on the injuries that the Iowa State Cyclones are currently battling on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams, and rightfully so.
Star kicker Kyle Konrardy was injured in the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Week 3 and has not yet returned to the field. Cornerbacks Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams have both been lost to season-ending injuries.
For the second consecutive game, the Cyclones lost an important player to their game plan. This time, it was on the offensive side of the ball in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Running back Carson Hansen was injured on the second-to-last play of the first half. He didn’t return to the field at all in the second half. After the game, head coach Matt Campbell revealed that he was dealing with a concussion.
Abu Sama III stepped up for Iowa State after Carson Hansen injury
Given how much Iowa State relies on the running game offensively, his loss is a major one to overcome. Luckily for the Cyclones, his backup, Abu Sama III, was up to the task of replacing him in the backfield.
Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser was impressed with how well he performed, handling all of the running back work following Hansen’s exit.
"Abu played confidently, and he plays against that defense all spring, all fall," Mouser said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "So, I think the reads were simple for him. He can go and play fast."
He did as good a job as the coaching staff could have hoped for without Hansen being available. Sama handled 18 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per tote en route to 96 yards on the ground. He added two receptions for eight yards as well.
As Busse noted, this was the most productive game he has had against a Power Conference opponent since last season. Against the Kansas State Wildcats in the regular season finale, Sama racked up 81 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Simplified play calling has helped Abu Sama III break out
Finding that amount of success against a stout Cincinnati run defense was impressive. Credit needs to go to the coaching staff for the game plan they put together, but also to Sama for stepping into a much larger role than anticipated.
What led to such a strong performance? As Mouser noted, a slight change in the game plan to simplify things when he was in the backfield led to Sama being able to just rely on his elite athleticism and instincts to produce.
"We can get the ball and we can put him one-on-one with a safety and one-on-one with a corner like we did last week and let him go make plays," Mouser said. "So, sometimes, I overcomplicate it before a move. I can just put that guy in the pistol and give him the ball and let him just go cook, so that's what I took with me – that I can make it easier for him."
The Cyclones have an offense full of pre-snap movement and run-pass options. That isn’t something everyone excels at playing in, and Mouser was able to identify that with his star running back.
Life was made easier for Sama, and he responded accordingly. Depending on Hansen's status, the coaching staff has to feel comfortable should he have to lead the backfield again in Week 7 against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.