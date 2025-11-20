Matt Campbell Shares Discouraging Update on Iowa State Cyclones Star
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to snap their losing streak the last time they took the field against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11. That built some positive momentum heading into their Week 12 bye before taking the field this upcoming weekend against the Kansas Jayhawks.
It will be the final game at Jack Trice Stadium this year, with their regular-season finale coming on the road next week against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Now bowl eligible, the Cyclones will be playing to improve their standing and get into as good a postseason game as possible.
To defeat the Jayhawks, Iowa State is going to need strong performances from its running game offensively to help compensate for the status of quarterback Rocco Becht.
Rocco Becht will play for Iowa State despite not being 100 percent
Despite having a week off, the Cyclones' star is very banged up heading into the game against Kansas. By all accounts, he is going to be under center and starting for Iowa State, but head coach Matt Campbell didn’t provide an overly encouraging update on how he is feeling.
"He's getting better," Campbell said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "I don't think these are anything that a week or two are going to take care of. But I think the reality of it is that guy has worked really hard to try to, at least, physically get himself to be ready to go and put himself and put our team in a position to win football games."
Ever since he absorbed a vicious hit during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Becht has not looked the same. Over the last three games, he has seemingly been dealing with an issue with his non-throwing shoulder, wearing a brace.
Only 53.1% of his passes have been completed during that stretch for 608 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.
Rocco Becht has struggled mightily in recent weeks
He had arguably the worst game of his Iowa State career against TCU last time out. Becht completed 37.5% of his passes, connecting on only nine out of 24 attempts for 111 yards and one touchdown.
His ninth interception of the season was thrown, extending an ugly streak of turning the ball over at least once to four.
Credit should be given to Becht for toughing things out and still going out there for his teammates, doing everything he can to help the team win. Based on Campbell’s comments, he is doing everything he can to put himself in a position to succeed on the field.
Even though he is far from 100 percent healthy, he seemingly still gives the team the best chance to win. Otherwise, they would be prepping one of the backup quarterbacks to take the field on Saturday afternoon against the Jayhawks.