One Iowa State Football Player Could Crash Heisman Trophy Voting

The Heisman trophy. The pinnacle of college football stardom. The most selective award in the entire sport.

It’s not just an award, but the recognition of dominance across the sport as a whole. Going into the 2026 season, many players have great opportunities to get the coveted award. But of course, only one can do it.

Many are looking at Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss or Texas Longhorns signal caller Arch Manning to take the crown. But there is an underrated Big 12 quarterback who could potentially come away with the award.

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering the 2026 season with pretty uneasy expectations. On one hand, Iowa State could have a complete disaster with its new roster in town. But there is also a scenario where everything goes well, and the Cyclones have a great season. But for now, only time will tell.

Jaylen Raynor has skills to contend for awards

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Iowa State has a great season, many things will have to go right. But definitely the most important factor in their success next year will be their quarterback. Jaylen Raynor must have an outstanding year.

Raynor has been a quality college football player over his first three years in college. He started every single year for the Arkansas State Red Wolves, producing intriguing numbers every single season. Last year, he ranked amongst the top 25 quarterbacks in passing yards. That’s not to mention his dual-threat ability as well.

There is a scenario that things go well for the Cyclones this fall, and the majority of that will be coming from Raynor.

He could be a player ranking near the top of the country in passing yards, offer an intriguing dual threat ability throughout the season, and showcase an overall sense of leadership amongst the squad. If these things all happen, the Cyclones can be an eight-win squad, if not even higher.

Of course, it’s pretty unlikely that Iowa State can get a Heisman trophy candidate. The reality is, the Cyclones aren’t expected to be a great overall team, and don’t have the abundance of star power that some other teams possess.

But there certainly is a possibility that things go right for the squad in Ames, IA, when the fall rolls around. A Raynor breakout campaign, a great year of coaching, and a good defense can all lead to a positive season for Iowa State, and maybe even a Heisman case for their star quarterback, Raynor.