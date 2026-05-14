Ranking Iowa State Football Home Games From Easiest To Hardest

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a new era for the 2026 season.

With an abundance of new faces and the biggest face, Jimmy Rogers, coming in to lead the program, the Cyclones hope to get back to a bowl game next season, continuing the consistency they have had for years.

We are ranking every single home game on Iowa State’s schedule from easiest to hardest. So let’s get straight into it.

1. SEMO Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks wide receiver Cam Pedro (0) carries the ball against the North Alabama Lions during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 24, 2024. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The opening game is definitely the easiest one of the season, home or away. Taking on an FCS program should be very easy, and the Cyclones just need to make sure they can work well as a team. They should dominate week 0.

2. Bowling Green Falcons

The third game of the year is Bowling Green. Coming off an away game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, it might be an intriguing game, and one that could trap the Cyclones.

But we doubt that Bowling Green has the talent to hang with Iowa State. Quarterback Austin Novasad may be really good, but he can’t be enough to win the game.

3. West Virginia Mountaineers

Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers football helmet is seen along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia has consistently been poor against expectations, and that could give Iowa State the advantage.

The Cyclones and Mountaineers are similar to paper, but playing in Jack Trice Stadium will definitely help Iowa State roll. They just have to stop running back Cam Cook, who is going to be very dynamic next year.

4. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati should be a pretty favorable matchup. After losing Brendan Sorsby to the portal, it looks like their offense simply won’t be the same, even with JC French IV.

They have a good offensive line, which could help, but the defense needs a lot of work. The Cyclones should roll.

5. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In an iconic rivalry, the Cyclones will host Kansas State for Farmageddon on rivalry week. It could go either way.

The Wildcats have Avery Johnson, who is likely to take a step up now with a new offensive coordinator, and Iowa State has Jaylen Raynor, who comes in from the Arkansas State Red Wolves after being a three-year starter.

This looks like a true toss-up, but K-State’s offensive weapons may be enough to get it done.

6. Utah Utes

Playing Utah in their fourth game of the year is going to be pretty tough. The Utes return a rushing duo of Wayshawn Parker and Devon Dampier, their rush-first quarterback. Even without head coach Kyle Whittingham, they should still pound the rock and probably beat Iowa State.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

We are super high on Oklahoma State this year. They have tons and tons of star power and a great offense overall. The real question is on their defense, which looks pretty subpar.

Let’s see if linebacker Ethan Weslowski can do enough to keep them competitive on the defensive side of the ball. But regardless, the Cowboys should win.