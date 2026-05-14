Ranking Iowa State Football Home Games From Easiest To Hardest
The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a new era for the 2026 season.
With an abundance of new faces and the biggest face, Jimmy Rogers, coming in to lead the program, the Cyclones hope to get back to a bowl game next season, continuing the consistency they have had for years.
We are ranking every single home game on Iowa State’s schedule from easiest to hardest. So let’s get straight into it.
1. SEMO Redhawks
The opening game is definitely the easiest one of the season, home or away. Taking on an FCS program should be very easy, and the Cyclones just need to make sure they can work well as a team. They should dominate week 0.
2. Bowling Green Falcons
The third game of the year is Bowling Green. Coming off an away game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, it might be an intriguing game, and one that could trap the Cyclones.
But we doubt that Bowling Green has the talent to hang with Iowa State. Quarterback Austin Novasad may be really good, but he can’t be enough to win the game.
3. West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia has consistently been poor against expectations, and that could give Iowa State the advantage.
The Cyclones and Mountaineers are similar to paper, but playing in Jack Trice Stadium will definitely help Iowa State roll. They just have to stop running back Cam Cook, who is going to be very dynamic next year.
4. Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati should be a pretty favorable matchup. After losing Brendan Sorsby to the portal, it looks like their offense simply won’t be the same, even with JC French IV.
They have a good offensive line, which could help, but the defense needs a lot of work. The Cyclones should roll.
5. Kansas State Wildcats
In an iconic rivalry, the Cyclones will host Kansas State for Farmageddon on rivalry week. It could go either way.
The Wildcats have Avery Johnson, who is likely to take a step up now with a new offensive coordinator, and Iowa State has Jaylen Raynor, who comes in from the Arkansas State Red Wolves after being a three-year starter.
This looks like a true toss-up, but K-State’s offensive weapons may be enough to get it done.
6. Utah Utes
Playing Utah in their fourth game of the year is going to be pretty tough. The Utes return a rushing duo of Wayshawn Parker and Devon Dampier, their rush-first quarterback. Even without head coach Kyle Whittingham, they should still pound the rock and probably beat Iowa State.
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
We are super high on Oklahoma State this year. They have tons and tons of star power and a great offense overall. The real question is on their defense, which looks pretty subpar.
Let’s see if linebacker Ethan Weslowski can do enough to keep them competitive on the defensive side of the ball. But regardless, the Cowboys should win.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.