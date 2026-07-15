Ranking Quarterbacks Iowa State Will Play Against in 2026
The Iowa State Cyclones are entering 2026 with some tough tasks ahead.
The Cyclones take on some elite quarterbacks throughout college football during the season, from Heisman contenders all the way down to FCS level players and some with virtually no on-field experience.
And admittedly, Iowa State’s roster may struggle to compete with some of the top quarterbacks.
Let’s rank all 12 likely starting quarterbacks from worst to best
Johnny Weber - SEMO Redhawks
Weber had a solid season in 2025 for SEMO, but playing well at the FCS level is a whole different ballpark from FBS football. He’s a decent player, but he definitely is the worst on this list just due to his lack of dominance at the lower level.
Jeremy Hecklinski - Iowa Hawkeyes
This one may be quite shocking, as Iowa is projected to be one of the toughest games for the Cyclones next season. However, their quarterback play simply isn’t great.
Hecklinski barely played last season and wasn’t a super highly rated recruit out of high school either, being just a three-star. He’s done solid in spring practice, but he can definitely hold this Hawkeye squad back.
Austin Novosad - Bowling Green Falcons
Iowa fans may be mad to see Novosad over Hecklinski, but they are virtually the same in many ways. Neither has experience on the field more than a few snaps, which is putting them near the bottom of the list. The reason Novosad ranks higher is due to having more hype in high school and being a four-star recruit.
Michael Hawkins Jr. - West Virginia Mountaineers
There is a big, big difference between the bottom three and the top nine. Hawkins Jr. actually got solid minutes for the Oklahoma Sooners and showed lots of flashes. However, he did eventually lose his starting spot. West Virginia is bringing in a proven Power 4 quarterback who could be pretty solid next season.
JC French IV - Cincinnati Bearcats
I loved watching French IV tear up the Sun Belt for the Georgia Southern Eagles last season, and he’s been overall great the past few seasons. It feels like Cincinnati is the perfect jump, not too big and not too small, and should help him become a solid quarterback in the Big 12.
Alonza Barnett III - UCF Knights
Barnett III is a College Football Playoff quarterback after leading the James Madison Dukes to the promised land last season. He now heads down south to what also feels like a perfect jump at UCF. He’s not a top quarterback in the conference or anything, but definitely a good quarterback to have if you’re the Knights next season.
Avery Johnson - Kansas State Wildcats
Johnson has had hype every single season that he’s been in college, but has consistently underperformed. Honestly, I’m kind of off the Johnson train now, but he still does have lots of Power 4 experience and knows the program well enough now. I would still bet on him to do better than proven G5 quarterbacks making the jump to the Power 4 level.
DJ Lagway - Baylor Bears
It’s really tough to evaluate Lagway because it just depends on what you value. If high school rankings and big names matter, Lagway should be really high, but he’s struggled a lot in college, especially when it comes to turning the ball over in big games.
Lagway heads to Baylor, where he should do better, but only time will tell. This guy could be a Heisman contender or a complete flop, so ranking him in the middle makes sense.
Devon Dampier - Utah Utes
Dampier is a pretty solid player, using his dual-threat ability to provide a plethora of attacking options. It’s going to be tough with a new head coach next season, but Dampier doesn’t really rely on a good system to help him succeed.
Bear Bachmeier - BYU Cougars
Bachmeier is also a great dual-threat quarterback who shined as a freshman last season, leading BYU to the conference championship game. Now, coming back another year, he has a pretty solid squad, especially on the ground. But without great receiving targets, Bachmeier has a ceiling.
Noah Fifita - Arizona Wildcats
Fifita has been so consistent for Arizona over the last few years that it’s really tough to doubt that he’ll do well in 2026. He’s more experienced now and has a pretty good roster surrounding him, which could help him do much better.
Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mestemaker is a clear number one here. He proved so much as a freshman and has so many familiar weapons around him that could help him do even better next season. Mestemaker could potentially be in Heisman Trophy talks, and it’s going to be tough for Iowa State to stop or even slow him down.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.