Ranking Top 25 Iowa State Football Players Entering the Season [20-16]

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into a big 2026 season, where they look to get to a bowl game in Year 1 under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

With an entirely new roster on both offense and defense, it’s immensely tough to predict how Iowa State will finish the year.

With so many new faces on the team, let’s rank the top 25 players on the Cyclones this season. Here are Nos. 20 through 16, after the release of Nos. 25-21.

Seth Johnson

Seth Johnson was a standout corner for the Montana State Bobcats at the FCS level last season. While it’s a big jump, Montana State was the best FCS team in the country in 2025, winning the national championship.

Johnson enters a cornerback room with lots of competition, but could potentially come out with a starting spot if things go his way.

Carson Willich

Linebacker Carson Willich stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Willich is a rare returning player to Iowa State, after playing with them for the last few years. He’s been pretty solid in his time, but has never gotten a sizable role on the defense. That could all change this year, and Willich looks like one of the best linebackers on the team.

David Coffey

Coffey is a cornerback like Johnson and a returner like Willich, which makes him an intriguing option for this Cyclone defense this season. He’s a team captain, a Big 12 media day participant, and a leader for the squad.

Coming back for another year is immensely important, and he surely should get some consistent playing time and could be a defensive leader overall.

Cody Jackson

Wide receiver Cody Jackson stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson spent time with the Oklahoma Sooners and Houston Cougars early on in his career, but saw limited playing time. It wasn’t until he transferred down a level to the Tarleton State Texans that he finally proved to be a key piece of a team.

Now, he’s back at the Power Four level with Iowa State and should be a starting wide receiver this year. However, he has to prove himself, as the wide receiver depth this year is great.

Montreze Smith Jr.

Montreze Smith Jr. also started his collegiate career with a Power Four program, seeing limited time with the Duke Blue Devils. Then, he went to the FCS, dominating with the Austin Peay Governors. He should be great now, being back at the Power Four evel, and his physicality is unmatched. He’s a perfect X-factor for the Cyclones, and could be a player who makes or breaks their season.