Ranking Top 25 Iowa State Football Players Entering the Season (25-21)

College football season is getting closer and closer, and the Iowa State Cyclones are preparing for their season opener on September 5th, when they will take on the SEMO Redhawks.

Over the offseason, Iowa State lost every single offensive and defensive starter, meaning the 2026 season will see an immensely new-look roster. Now being so close to the season means year.

Let’s rank the top 25 players on the Cyclones roster going into the season, starting with 25-21.

Zaimir Hawk

Defensive tackle Zaimir Hawk stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hawk is a rare returner to this Iowa State squad from last year. While he didn’t have much of an impact thus far in a Cyclone jersey, there is a lot to like about Hawk. Unfortunately, the defensive line is Iowa State’s best position group, meaning it’s going to be tough to see Hawk get many snaps, which is why he’s ranked at 25.

Bryson Lamb

Defensive tackle Bryson Lamb stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryson Lamb is a player who came from the Washington State Cougars, following head coach Jimmy Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit.

Lamb was pretty important to Washington State’s defensive line in 2025, and being a part of the system in the past will certainly help his chances of getting onto the field. But at the same time, it’s going to be tough for everyone to get time on the defensive line.

Carter Pabst

Pabst also came from the Cougars, where he played under Coach Rogers. Pabst was a decent wide receiver and worked well in the system, which could potentially help him get opportunities with the Cyclones.

But at the same time, there are a lot of great wide receivers on the squad who could compete for minutes.

Gavin Broscious

Gain Broscious spent his entire collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, where he recently made four starts in 2025. Without much competition on the offensive line, Broscious should be able to get lots of opportunities on the field.

The question is whether his extensive Power Four experience can feed into the rest of the unit and allow the offense to flourish.

Evan Boyd

Iowa State wide receiver Evan Boyd (8) passes the ball during the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026=, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evan Boyd is a former Spartan, but he also spent time with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Boyd played solidly at Central Michigan, earning a transfer to Michigan State, but didn’t do much in his time in East Lansing, MI.

However, two catches for 40 yards against the future national champions in the Indiana Hoosiers showcase immense potential with the squad this season.