Projecting Every Iowa State Football Starter Going into Fall Camp

The Iowa State Cyclones have a big couple of weeks in front of them before the season kicks off. That’s because they have started fall camp.

There are so many interesting things that will be revealed over the next few weeks: How good the defense is; who’s going to start at running back?

Who is going to take the field first for the Cyclones? Let's take a crack at guessing who will be in the starting lineup for their season opener.

At quarterback, Jaylen Raynor is going to be the starter. He’s showcased himself for years with the Arkansas State Red Wolves and looks far and away better than some of the other quarterback options. Zane Flores will likely be the backup.

Iowa State has some intriguing offensive talent

Iowa State wide receiver Cody Jackson (13) celebrates as running for his second touchdown around defensive back Duhron Goodman (21)during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At running back, Cameron Pettaway, Aiden Flora, and Arnold Barnes III will be an interesting battle, but we are going to predict that Pettaway wins it.

The top two wide receivers will almost certainly be Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson. But the third spot could go to any of Dominic Overby, Carter Pabst, Evan Boyd, Jordyn Bailey, or Jeffrey Roberts. We are going to project Overby to win the third spot.

At tight end, it will almost certainly be Tyler Fortenberry, who’s coming with Raynor from Arkansas State.

The starting offensive linemen should be Jake Taylor, Braden Smith, Colin Amick, Maasai King, and Gavin Broscious. All five should be playing their main position, while Smith could play center, as there is no true center quality enough to start.

Iowa State's defense has pieces to excel

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive end Isaac Terrell speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line is Iowa State’s best position, with Issac Terrell leading the pack on the edge. Caden Crawford should take the other edge, while Zaimir Hawk and Bryson Lamb get the tackle positions. Malaki Ta’ase is good enough to start, but due to being an end, may put him on the bench as a first substitute to come in.

The linebacker starters will be Montreze Smith Jr. and Sullivan Schlimgen, two transfers who come in hoping to make an impact.

At cornerback, the three starters should be David Coffey, Jaheim Singletary, and Seth Johnson.

The two safeties should be Drew Surges and Duhron Goodman, with Surges being the strong safety and Goodman being the weak safety. The room is a bit lackluster after Braden Awls went down with a season-ending injury.

The starting kicker will definitely be Kyle Konrardy, a rare returner, while Jonah DuPont is the starting punter. For returns, Flora should take the charge while Pettaway could get some opportunities as well.