Renewed Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game Is Great Decision for Both Programs

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes have one of the best rivalries in the entire sport of college football.

With tight battles every single year, all eyes on both programs, and a state to win, these teams create passion like no other, which translates to immense disdain amongst the other program. But no matter what, these two teams would play every single year.

However, things were potentially going to change. With nine conference games in college football now for both the Big Ten and Big 12, many believe that it’s best that the three non-conference games aren’t tough ones, allowing for three easy wins. But that’s not what the Cyclones and Hawkeyes want to do.

A recent report came out from Ben Hutchens of the Quad City Times that Iowa State and Iowa are finalizing a deal to renew the rivalry through 2031. And this is a perfect idea for both teams.

Iowa State, Iowa finalizing deal to continue Cy-Hawk game

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Abu Sama III (24) breaks a tackle from Iowa Hawkeyes defensive line Kenneth Merrieweather (44) and defensive back Koen Entringer (4) during the third quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sure, there are downsides. With how competitive the rivalry is, either team can win any season. And in this day and age, it almost spoils chances at a College Football Playoff appearance as early as Week 2 in the season. But that’s the competitiveness that we need for this rivalry to prevail.

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes have been playing each other since 1894, with Iowa taking home the trophy in 46 of the 72 games played between the two.

But Iowa State has won the last two, both coming off field goals by kicker Kyle Konrardy in the last few minutes to clinch the victory. And every single season, it’s an immensely competitive game where anyone can come out on top.

Iowa and Iowa State are working toward an agreement to extend the Cy-Hawk football game through 2031 and keeping the game in week two.



Details in the story:https://t.co/cNZiU0FBwH — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) July 28, 2026

The teams have fought every year, hoping to win bragging rights and to “own” the state. The incredible fans, the moments, and the culture that this rivalry brings are unmatched by any other.

Taking away a storied rivalry that defines a team’s season simply due to their playoff hopes and belief that an easier schedule will help is an awful mindset to have.

Continue to play the game. These two teams are so incredibly lucky to have a rivalry as they do, one that determines entire seasons and gives bragging rights for an entire year. Very few other teams get a rivalry as special as the Cy-Hawk game. Taking away this game would completely end the entire reason that college football is played, and the beauty that it has.