Iowa State Cyclones Reportedly Will Face Cincinnati Star Defender Making Return
The Iowa State Cyclones are set for a big test this weekend. They will be playing their first true road game of their Big 12 schedule, paying a visit to Nippert Stadium to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Iowa State enters the game as the No. 14-ranked team in the country. They are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference. If they can defeat Cincinnati, they will become bowl-eligible. Alas, they have a lot bigger goals than just participating in a bowl game.
The Bearcats enter the matchup with a 3-1 record. They have won three contests in a row, defeating the Bowling Green Falcons, Northwestern State Demons and Kansas Jayhawks since losing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their opener.
Winning on the road in conference is a tall task regardless of opponent. However, things will be a little more difficult for the Cyclones than the last two teams that have faced off against Cincinnati.
Dontay Corleone set to return to Bearcats lineup
As shared by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, the Bearcats are expecting to have star defensive lineman Dontay Corleone back in the lineup. He didn’t suit up against Northwestern State or Kansas, but is trending toward being back in the trenches on Saturday afternoon.
A final determination won’t come until he goes through pre-game warmups. But all signs are pointing toward him suiting up and being out there for the first time in nearly a month. The last time he played was on Sept. 6.
Corleone is a monster on the interior of the Cincinnati defensive line. His 78.3 overall grade per PFF is the sixth highest on the team. Getting him back in the fold is going to elevate the team’s defense to another level.
Where he excels the most is as a run defender. Iowa State has struggled getting its ground game going at times this season. Figuring out how to generate yards with the rushing attack will be even tougher now that Corleone is expected to be back.
He has an elite 85.5 run defense grade, which is fourth on the team. It is going to take some impressive scheming from Matt Campbell and his staff to generate yards on the ground against this defensive front and take pressure off of quarterback Rocco Becht and the passing game.
Corleone has been credited with three stops in his two games played this season. In his fourth season with the Bearcats, his return will certainly make things tougher on the Cyclones' offense.