TCU Transfer in Tough Spot With Iowa State Football After Spring Session

There were a ton of new faces at Iowa State Cyclones spring practice that fans got to see on the field for the first time.

In Year 1 under head coach Jimmy Rogers, who is taking over for Matt Campbell, a lot of work had to be done with the roster. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, meaning virtually every spot in the lineup was up for grabs.

Some players, such as quarterback Jaylen Raynor, committed to the Cyclones with the idea that they would be starting. Others, such as Jordyn Bailey, weren’t so fortunate.

A transfer from the TCU Horned Frogs, he was joining a remade wide receiver depth chart. The opportunity to seize a prominent role in the passing game was available, but the spring session didn’t end in the fashion that he was hoping for.

Jordyn Bailey injury is unfortunate setback

Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As shared by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required), Bailey battled an injury down the stretch of spring practices. It led to him missing the spring game, which was an unfortunate turn of events for the junior.

This was the perfect time for Bailey, like all of the other transfers gunning for a prominent role in the lineup, to showcase their skills. Getting hurt and not being able to participate, while also missing the spring showcase game, puts him behind the eight ball.

Seals has put the TCU transfer in the “In The Depth Chart” tier of his wide receiver breakdown. Also in that tier, and likely ahead of Bailey at this point because he was able to get on the field, is Omari Hayes, a fellow junior who transferred to Iowa State from the Tulane Green Wave.

Four wide receivers have seemed to separate themselves from the pack to be considered as starters: Cody Jackson, a transfer from the Tarleton State Texans; Evan Boyd, a transfer from the Michigan State Spartans; Dominic Overby, a holdover from the Campbell era; and Carter Pabst, a transfer from the Washington State Cougars.

TCU WR Jordyn Bailey has committed to Iowa State.



(Via @chris_hummer) pic.twitter.com/XG0io8ahCP — 𝙄𝙤𝙬𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@IowaStateNation) January 21, 2026

Don’t forget about the incoming freshmen as well, who will be competing with Bailey for reps. Malcolm Watkins was already in camp this spring and drew rave reviews from the coaching staff.

When the summer rolls around, fellow freshmen Jeffery Roberts and Jamal Polite Jr. will add even more competition on the depth chart.

These spring sessions were an opportunity for Bailey to cement a role in the offense, but injuries kept him from doing that. Now, he will have to make an impression during summer workouts ahead of training camp in a few months.