Iowa State Cyclones Snag Another Playmaker on Transfer Portal From TCU Horned Frogs
In this story:
There are going to be a lot of opportunities for playing time on the Iowa State Cyclones football team in 2026.
More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, with only the Oklahoma State Cowboys having more. Out of those players, 16 were starters, which was the most a single program lost during this cycle.
New head coach Jimmy Rogers not only has the virtually impossible task of replacing Matt Campbell, but also has to rebuild the entire roster. He has been busy at work in the transfer portal, bringing in talent from all levels of college football to address needs on the team.
While the roster looked pretty much set, with official positional groupings being shared on the official Iowa State Football account on X, a few more additions have been made. First, it was defensive tackle Kaleb Bilal-Jones, who comes to the Cyclones via the Arizona Wildcats in the transfer portal.
Iowa State lands wide receiver Jordyn Bailey from TCU in transfer portal
Now, the team has added another playmaker to the mix. Wide receiver Jordyn Bailey, formerly of the TCU Horned Frogs, has committed to Iowa State and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of Denton Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, he was a three-star recruit with an 86 ranking. Unfortunately, he never quite lived up to the billing while at TCU.
His role within the Horned Frogs' offense has lessened each year he was in Fort Worth. As a freshman in 2023, he received a redshirt playing in four games. But he caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
In 2024 as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in 12 games, catching nine passes for 52 yards and two scores. This past fall, he played in nine games and had only four receptions for 36 yards.
Throughout his TCU career, he also added four rushes for 73 yards and another score. He brings some special teams experience as well, providing Rogers with another option to return kickoffs with 13 attempts for 266 yards.
There will be plenty of opportunities for Bailey to carve out a role in the new-look Cyclones offense. The leading receiver returnee is Dominic Overby, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
All eight players who were ahead of him in receptions and yardage either transferred or exhausted their eligibility. With a new coaching staff in place, this is a great opportunity for Bailey and the other players who transferred into the program to make a name for themselves and work into the lineup.
Keep up to date with all the happenings with the Iowa State Football Transfer Portal Tracker!
More Iowa State Football News:
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.