Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Receives Horrible Grade for Week 7 Performance
As the Iowa State Cyclones head into their bye week, it was an extremely disappointing performance by the team on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite the Buffaloes coming into the game without a conference win on their resume, they were able to defeat the Cyclones by a score of 24-17.
Iowa State entered the game as a favorite and figured to be able to win this one. However, Colorado had other plans and were able to expose a banged-up Cyclones defense. Defensive issues are unfortunately going to be a problem for Iowa State going forward with a couple of key players out for the remainder of the year.
Even though running back Abu Sama III was able to have the best game of his career, the offense didn’t do enough to get the victory. Shockingly, a lot of that blame has to go on the shoulders of their quarterback, who had arguably his worst performance of the season.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently gave Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht a grade of ‘D’ for his performance against the Buffaloes in Week 7.
Poor Grade Was Deserved
With it being arguably the worst game of the year for Becht against an opponent that he and the team should have beaten, the poor grade is a deserving one. In the loss, the junior totaled 205 passing yards on 18-for-33 passing with an interception.
While there was an egregious penalty flag for pass interference that was picked up on the interception, it really had no impact on the horrible pass that Becht threw in the red zone. The poor performance from the talented signal caller was shocking, especially considering how well he and the passing offense have looked the last couple of weeks.
In the recent loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, Becht arguably had his best game of the campaign. To see him struggle as much as he did against a Buffaloes defense that wasn’t highly regarded was a significant surprise.
Overall, Becht is having an excellent season for the Cyclones and has been a key contributor to their success so far. However, with some defensive injuries and that unit struggling, the team clearly can’t win if he isn’t playing at his best.
Iowa State is going to be facing some strong opponents after their bye week, highlighted by a massive matchup against the BYU Cougars in Week 9. Perhaps a return home will help, but the team needs Becht to flush this poor performance.