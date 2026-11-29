After a long, hard-fought season, the Iowa State Cyclones are officially in a bowl game.

The 38-20 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats was the final step, giving Iowa State their sixth win of the year. For most teams, a bowl game isn’t anything super special. But considering the circumstances, a bowl game is a big deal for the Cyclones.

Over the offseason, Iowa State had the worst exodus in college football history, losing head coach Matt Campbell and every single starter. The Cyclones hired Jimmy Rogers, the Washington State Cougars' head coach, and brought in a roster that didn’t seem super competitive.

But that was the opposite of the case. Iowa State had a much better season and will play a 13th game. But the question is who they will match up with. Let’s take a look at the three best matchups for the Cyclones this bowl season.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 21, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is so obvious. The offseason mass exodus saw Campbell and a large portion of the players head to play at Penn State. It felt like he took every single important player.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Iowa State fans, of course, felt disrespected by the offseason and therefore would love an opportunity to take on the Nittany Lions, who have had an awful season compared to their standards. A win would be a perfect statement to Campbell and all the players, while a loss wouldn’t mean much. This could potentially be the most hyped up non-College Football Playoff bowl game this year.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

It’s hard to determine whether the Cyclones and Cornhuskers are true rivals. They both have similar agricultural roots and are in a similar place to each other, just a few hours' drive away.

However, being in a different conference and having an annual in-state battle with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State and Nebraska don’t get to play as much as they would like to. This would be a fantastic game, and the Cornhuskers, while they would be favorites, are known for losing big games.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota’s season peaked when they took down Iowa at home, as well as nearly knocking off the Indiana Hoosiers on the road. However, they have also had extremely low lows, such as losing 41-13 to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Golden Gophers would be a fun team, as you really don’t know what to expect.

They also have the same dilemma as Nebraska, as neither team can really meet in the non-conference as the Cyclones take on the Hawkeyes. In addition, many fans and attendees of Iowa State are from the state of Minnesota and have a connection to the Golden Gophers, which would make this game much more interesting.