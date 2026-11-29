It was a disastrous offseason for the Iowa State Cyclones, who lost their head coach, much of their coaching staff, and most of their players. It was the biggest mass exodus in college football history, and Iowa State was forced to bounce back.

The Cyclones hired Jimmy Rogers, a proven FCS head coach who also had limited experience with the Washington State Cougars, coaching there one season before Iowa State came calling.

Rogers brought in a solid coaching staff, as well as players from Washington State, other Group of Five programs, a few power conference players looking for a better chance, and some FCS guys as well. The Cyclones are known as a solid football program, but it was clear that it was going to be a rebuilding year for Rogers.

Iowa State actually figured things out really well. They were able to pick up four Big 12 wins, taking down the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys, Cincinnati Bearcats, West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats. And all six losses on the year weren’t necessarily bad ones. For the difficulty of the schedule, a 6-6 record is much better than anyone could have asked for.

Iowa State is a team to watch for in 2027

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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When most people had Iowa State going 3-9, a 6-6 year is great. And next year, similar momentum could turn into eight or nine wins.

The Cyclones handled business in Farmageddon, a rivalry against Kansas State that has been played 110 consecutive years, but is set to come to an end. They went 6-1 at Jack Trice Stadium, becoming bowl-eligible with the win over the Wildcats.

But while most people may argue that there is no way an eight- or nine-win Big 12 team will make the College Football Playoff, we have to remember that they are turning the playoff into 24 teams, meaning the Cyclones would certainly be in the running to make it.

And look at the youth of this roster. Iowa State’s top offensive player and Heisman contender, Aiden Flora, is just a sophomore and has announced that he’s returning to the Cyclones next year. And while no one else has announced their decision, many players are able to return.

Iowa State’s best defender, Sullivan Schlimgen, is just a sophomore. Jamal Polite Jr., a breakout wide receiver, is just a freshman. Cam Pettaway, a running back turned receiver, is just a sophomore. Dom Overby, another great receiver, is a sophomore as well.

That’s just to name a few. If Rogers, who is building a fantastic culture, can bring back a few pieces, this Cyclone team will be heading to the playoff next season.