The Iowa State Cyclones hosted the Kansas State Wildcats in their rivalry game, called Farmageddon, for the 110th straight season, and it is shaping up to be the last one for a few years.

Both teams came into the game with a lot of motivation. Iowa State needed a victory to become bowl-eligible in the first year under head coach Jimmy Rogers, who was given what felt like an impossible task to replace Matt Campbell.

Kansas State, who entered the game 4-7, was motivated to take down a rival on their home field. The Cyclones were 5-1 at Jack Trice Stadium this year, with their only loss coming against Utah Utes.

In the end, it was Iowa State that was able to come away in the final Farmageddon matchup for the foreseeable future with a 38-20 win. Leading the team to victory was once again Aiden Flora, who put together explosive play after explosive play against a Wildcats team that has been susceptible to big plays all season.

Iowa State beats Kansas State to become bowl eligible

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bowl bound ✅🌪️ pic.twitter.com/hQB5Phb8P2 — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 28, 2026

Flora rushed the ball 21 times, gaining 208 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He added two receptions for 72 yards, constantly putting the Cyclones in position to score points. What makes his production all the more impressive is that he is doing it against stacked boxes.

Opponents are daring Iowa State to throw the ball, with quarterback Jaylen Raynor not able to consistently capitalize on advantageous opportunities. That hasn’t stopped Flora, who was named a Doak Walker Award finalist and is going to make a push to be a Heisman Trophy finalist as well.

Flora led the way on the ground, but Kansas State had no answer for any of the Iowa State ball carriers. Overall, the Cyclones rushed for 325 yards on 38 carries. Cameron Pettaway, who has been playing some wide receiver because of injuries decimating the depth chart, caught three passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, adding two rushes for 45 yards.

Defensively, Iowa State did catch a break when the Wildcats’ quarterback Blake Barnett went down with an injury. As the only healthy signal caller on the roster, it forced running back Joe Jackson into the quarterback position.

Two turnovers were forced, with Duhron Goodman’s forced fumble of Jaron Tibbs right before halftime completely changing the momentum of the game. Kansas State was in position to at the very least attempt a field goal or tie the game at 17 before heading into the locker room, but Goodman saved that from happening, and the Cyclones never looked back.