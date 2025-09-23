Time and Channel for Iowa State Cyclones Against Cincinnati Bearcats Revealed
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming out of their bye week refreshed, preparing to play their second Big 12 game of the year against the Arizona Wildcats at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 27.
It is a battle of the undefeated. The Cyclones enter the game with a 4-0 record, while the Wildcats are 3-0. Not many people would have predicted this to be the case coming into the year, but both teams are off to surprisingly hot starts.
This game will be a big one, getting into the teeth of the conference schedule. Iowa State is already 1-0 in the Big 12. They played against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 0, defeating them 24-21 in a matchup of ranked opponents.
That game was played in Ireland. The Cyclones have played one other road contest this year, traveling to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt in Week 3 ahead of their bye.
Their next road game will come on Oct. 4 in their third Big 12 game of the year. They will be traveling to face the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Iowa State knew they would be making that trip for months, but now they know what time it will start.
Start Time, Channel Revealed for Iowa State vs. Cincinnati
As shared by the official Iowa State Football account on X, kick off is slated for 11 am CT/12 pm ET. The contest will be aired on ESPN2, meaning the Cyclones are going to be on national television again. So far, they have played on ESPN, FOX, FOX and ESPN2. Their game against Arizona this weekend is on ESPN, and next weekend it's back to ESPN2.
This is excellent news for the state of the program under Matt Campbell. Facing difficulties that some of their peers in the Big 12 don't have when it comes to money, getting on national television speaks volumes to how well he and his staff are doing despite the obstacles they have to overcome.
Projections still aren’t very kind to Iowa State, but they do not care much for those. Campbell is going to have his team ready to go week in and week out. Heading into Cincinnati with an undefeated record intact is their No. 1 goal this weekend.
Cincinnati is currently 2-1 on the year entering Week 5. They lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their first game of the season. Since that point, they have defeated the Bowling Green Falcons and Northwestern State Demons.