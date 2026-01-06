Two More Players Follow Jimmy Rogers From Washington State to Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones football team underwent a seismic change this offseason, having to replace Matt Campbell. After 10 years as head coach, he accepted the head coach position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Taking over for Campbell is Jimmy Rogers. The first few weeks of the Rogers era were difficult for the fan base, with so many members of the Class of 2026 and players from the roster deciding to re-evaluate their future and decomitting from the program.

So many of those players are following Campbell to Penn State. And now, Iowa State is reaping the same benefits with former commits to Washington State and players from their 2025 roster deciding to follow Rogers to Ames.

The recruiting class is knocking on the door of the top 50 again, which is where it sat before Campbell’s departure. There are a lot of players committing to the program from the transfer portal as well, with two more former Cougars announcing they will be Cyclones in 2026.

Iowa State secures commitments from Adlai Lounsbury, Brody Miller

Van Meter's Adlai Lounsbury (9) attempts an onside kick against West Lyon during an IHSAA Class 2A state semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kicker Adlai Lounsbury is coming home. A lifelong Iowa State fan, he will now be suiting up for the team that he cheered on throughout his childhood as an Adel, Iowa, product.

He did not suit up for a game in 2025, meaning he garnered a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining. With star kicker Kyle Konrardy being one of the players to stick with the program, Lounsbury likely won’t be needed for field goals in 2026, but he gives the team a long-term option.

🚨 Washington State kicker Adlai Lounsbury commits to Iowa State 🚨



The Van Meter native didn't appear in a game in 2025, bringing four years of eligibility to Iowa State.



He's a lifelong Cyclone fan making a return home. pic.twitter.com/yKR7a2FIWl — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) January 6, 2026

Joining him is safety Brody Miller. He also received a redshirt as a freshman in 2025, appearing in the maximum allowed four regular-season games before participating in the bowl game. He was highly regarded coming out of high school as the No. 24-ranked prospect in Minnesota.

Miller had two combined tackles in his five appearances. He provides Rogers with a strong building block in what will be a revamped Iowa State secondary.

However, there will be continuity between some of the players at the safety position. Not only is Rogers here, so is defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. Along with Miller, two more players at the position are also making the move from Pullman, Washington, to Ames, Iowa.

Damarious Russell and Duhron Goodman previously announced their commitments to the Cyclones. Russell appeared in five games during a redshirt campaign, while Goodman was in nine for his junior year.

Joining them on the safety depth chart will be Braden Awls, formerly of the Toledo Rockets. He is one of the program’s highest-rated recruits in this year’s transfer portal cycle to commit to the team.

