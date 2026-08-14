Versatility Will Help Iowa State Defensive Lineman Get on Field

The Iowa State Cyclones have very few players returning from their 2025 team, which means plenty of opportunities and playing time are up for grabs.

One of the few holdovers who remained in Ames through Matt Campbell’s departure and Jimmy Rogers being hired is defensive lineman Jace J. Gilbert. After appearing in only one game as a true freshman in 2024, he saw action in 12 games as a redshirt freshman.

He showed some real promise, recording 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack, along with one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Retaining him was a major win for Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, and now he is putting in the work to claim a role with the team defensively.

Breaking into the starting lineup is going to be incredibly difficult. The defensive line is arguably the team’s strongest position group. To overcome that, Gilbert has added to his versatility, taking snaps on the interior of the defensive line.

Jace Gilbert becoming more versatile with move inside

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Jace J. Gilbert (55) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Jareb Ramos and Jace Gilbert have been rotationally moving. (Gilbert is) up to 280 something right now, he’s moved inside for us, has bought into that role and done an unbelievable job as far as committing to that craft,” Rogers said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

That willingness to change positions is something that the coaching staff will certainly take note of. Gilbert will do whatever is needed to help the team succeed on the field, even if it means learning a new spot along the defensive line.

Cross-training in that fashion will only improve his odds of getting on the field. Bobbit knows he can play him either at defensive end, where Isaac Terrell and Caden Crawford are emerging as the starters, or at defensive tackle, where Bryson Lamb, Max Baloun and Zaimir Hawk are soaking up the most reps.

Jace Gilbert will be versatile weapon for Jesse Bobbit

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Athletic center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving Gilbert inside has certainly improved the team’s depth on the interior, where they weren’t as strong as they are on the edge. With Ka’Mori Moore currently in a boot with a sprained foot, the need has risen for help at defensive tackle, and Gilbert has been helping cover for it.

Entering his redshirt sophomore year, Gilbert is poised to take another step in his development. With the change in defensive formation, with Bobbit playing a 4-2-5 compared to the 3-3-5 played under Jon Heacock, there will be more snaps available in the trenches.

The former 3-star recruit is ready to earn that playing time, proving capable of producing whether it is on the edge or interior. That kind of versatility is something the coaching staff is going to love to have and make the most of.