Live updates, score: Iowa State football vs. Kansas
How will Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) rebound from its shocking loss to Texas Tech?
We'll find out Saturday as the Cyclones take on Kansas in a Big 12 football matchup at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights as the Cyclones try to get back on track against the Jayhawks:
Second Quarter Live Updates
Field goal Iowa State! The Cyclones' offense gets back on track with a 10-play, 71-yard drive that culminates in a 22-yard field goal from Kyle Konrardy. Iowa State should have had seven points on the drive, though. Rocco Becht missed a wide open Stevo Klotz on 2nd-and-goal from the 4-yard line. It's now Kansas 21, Iowa State 10 with 7:06 left in the half.
Touchdown Kansas: Jalon Daniels is carving up Iowa State's defense. Daniels throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Skinner to give Kansas a 21-7 lead with 10:32 left in the first half. Daniels is 6-of-9 for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns.
After Iowa State's opening 99-yard scoring drive, the Cyclones have generated just 14 total yards on their subsequent two drives.
First Quarter Live Updates
End of first quarter: Kansas 14, Iowa State 7
Touchdown Kansas: The Jayhawks take a 14-7 lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by Devin Neal. Kansas gashed Iowa State's defense on the 8-play, 90-yard scoring drive,
Touchdown Kansas: Jalon Daniels throws a 70-yard touchdown pass to Luke Grimm on the second play of the Jayhawks' drive to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:13 left in the first quarter. Iowa State safety Beau Freyler got caught with his eyes in the backfield and Grimm got behind him for the explosive touchdown.
Touchdown Iowa State! After the Cyclones' defense gets a three-and-out, the offense marches 99 yards in 7 plays, scoring on a 27-yard pass from Rocco Becht to Jaylin Noel to take a 7-0 lead with 9:02 left in the first quarter. Drive stats: Becht was 3-of-3 for 52 yards and Carson Hansen rushed 3 times for 30 yards.
Iowa State wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Kansas will start with the ball.
Pregame Updates
The Iowa State vs. Kansas game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The weather in Kansas City is gorgeous: 64 degrees and sunny. And Iowa State fans have turned out in full force.