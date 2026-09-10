Why Isaac Terrell Can Be Iowa State Football's Biggest Difference Maker Against Iowa
In this story:
In the Iowa State Cyclones' season opener against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, many weren’t sure who the top player on the squad would be. With an abundance of departures over the offseason, plenty of new faces joined the roster, and no one knew who would break out.
But the main man who did it all was Isaac Terrell, who had a dominant Week 1 showing. He had three sacks, hitting the quarterback all night and causing trouble in the backfield as a whole. His dominance, swagger, and leadership were exactly what Iowa State needed in game one of the Jimmy Rogers era.
Terrell had nearly half the total number of sacks that he had the season prior with the Washington State Cougars, where he had a dominant year. Being able to start so hot is perfect for his confidence and motor.
So, going into Week 2, who is going to be the player the Cyclones need to do well? Of course, it’s Terrell.
Isaac Terrell is player to watch against Iowa
Terrell is the veteran guy, the man who played in the system of the head coach and defensive coordinator the year prior, the player who is a great leader, and one who is blossoming at the perfect time, early in the season. When no one else can show up, Terrell is the one who can, and therefore he’s the perfect man to help Iowa State.
And think about the momentum. The Cyclones' identity as a team is the defensive line, especially on the exterior, where names like Caden Crawford and Malaki Ta’ase reside. It’s the most feared room on the squad, and potentially one of the best in the entire Big 12 Conference. Going into Iowa City, IA, after a great Week 1 performance should only boost their confidence to have another big night.
In addition, Iowa State’s run defense is what helped them succeed in their first game, as they allowed just 67 yards on the ground. But it’s not going to be easy against the Hawkeyes, who have Kamari Moulton, one of the best running backs in the entire country. If the Cyclones can stop Moulton, they have a great chance to win the game, and a lot of that pressure in the backfield will need to come from Terrell.
It’s a big game for Iowa State, meaning it’s time for the star players to show up, and what better time for a team captain and veteran leader like Terrell to prove himself to the world?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.