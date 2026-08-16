Iowa State Football Reveals Who Will Be Team Captains

The Iowa State Cyclones have a ton of new faces within the football program, undergoing a massive overhaul after Matt Campbell departed for the Penn State Nittany Lions in December.

Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars, was hired to take his place. He had to fill virtually the entire roster as more than 50 players entered the transfer portal, including all eligible returning starters.

There are a few players who decided to remain in Ames through the coaching change, and some of them are being rewarded for their loyalty and contributions to the program by being named captains by their new head coach.

Rogers has officially announced who will be captains for him this season, and two players returning to the Cyclones in 2026 from the 2025 team were selected: cornerback David Coffey and running back Aiden Flora.

Who are Iowa State's football captains in 2026?

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State running back Aiden Flora speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coffey, a redshirt sophomore, has been drawing rave reviews from the coaching staff all offseason for the work that he has put in. He was buried on the depth chart in 2025, but he certainly has a chance to be a prominent member of the defense in 2026.

Flora is back with Iowa State, this time as a scholarship player. He was someone the new coaching staff prioritized to bring back. An impact performer on special teams, especially as a return man, Flora is going to have a real role offensively this year.

He should factor into the backfield mix along with transfers Cameron Pettaway, formerly of the Bowling Green Falcons, and Arnold Barnes III, formerly of the Tulane Green Wave.

Joining them as captains will be two transfers who are new to the coaching staff and two they are very familiar with. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor comes to the Cyclones via the Arkansas State Red Wolves, and offensive tackle Jake Taylor spent last season with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Defensive end Isaac Terrell and defensive tackle Max Boloun are the final two captains, both of whom followed Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit from Washington State to Iowa State.

Captains announced for Iowa State. A couple of players that stayed like Flora gets the nod for a spot pic.twitter.com/SinaOGk7AL — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) August 15, 2026

Raynor, a senior, has three prolific seasons under his belt with Arkansas State. Making the jump from the Sun Belt to the Big 12 presents challenges, but his transition has certainly been eased with his offensive coordinator with the Red Wolves, Keith Heckendorf, being hired as quarterbacks coach under Rogers.

Taylor, a redshirt junior, brings plenty of Power 4 experience to a team sorely lacking it in some areas. Injuries have plagued him throughout his collegiate career, but he could anchor the unit in the trenches.

An argument could be made that Terrell, a senior defensive end, is the best player on the team. He had a career year in 2025 and is looking to continue that positive momentum under Rogers and Bobbit again.

Baloun, entering his seventh season of college football, was a logical choice as a captain. He has spent his entire collegiate career with Rogers and is now going to close out his career in Ames as a key member of their defensive tackle rotation.