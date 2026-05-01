Why Jimmy Rogers Can Help Iowa State Get Upset Victories in 2026

Going into the 2026 college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have a new man to lead them.

After losing Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions over the offseason, Iowa State elected to hire Jimmy Rogers, who was the previous head coach of the Washington State Cougars.

Fans had mixed reactions to the hire. Of course, it’s tough to replicate what Campbell meant to the program, but Rogers wasn’t a bad option to replace him.

Rogers began his head coaching career with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, where he shockingly won the FCS National Championship in his first season. In his second, they fell to the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS semifinals. His two successful seasons earned him a spot with Washington State, where he went 7-6 in his only year before being hired by Iowa State.

Jimmy Rogers has history of competing as underdog

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not going to lie, a 7-6 record with Washington State isn’t all that impressive, but some of the losses they had could spark some real intrigue for the future of Iowa State.

The Cougars began their season 3-2, when they had to go on the road to play the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels. Of course, Washington State was expected to get destroyed, but it actually put up quite the valiant effort. The Cougars lost just 24-21 on the road to the eventual College Football Playoff semifinalists.

The next week, Washington State went on the road to take on the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers. Once again, expectations were low, but the Cougars almost pulled it off. They lost 22-20, by just two points, to the eventual ACC runners-up.

Late in the season, Washington State played the James Madison Dukes, another top-tier team last year. They went on the road, losing by just three points, 24-21. The Dukes would earn a spot in the College Football Playoff after winning the Sun Belt Conference.

Cyclones will be competitive under Jimmy Rogers regardless of opponent

Nov 29, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Rogers clearly knows how to stay competitive in big games, and he will be taking that gene with him to Iowa State. It could be perfect for next season as the Cyclones have some tough games.

They have to go on the road to Provo, Utah, play the BYU Cougars, travel to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes and take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home.

All three may seem unwinnable, but clearly, Rogers knows how to stay competitive in big games. Don’t be surprised if Iowa State wins some program-defining games next season.