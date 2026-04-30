Wide Receiver Transfer Has Earned Starting Spot With Iowa State Football
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Iowa State Cyclones fans aren’t going to recognize many of the players who were on the sidelines during spring practices.
The program underwent massive turnover with head coach Matt Campbell heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, which meant plenty of holes on the roster to address.
One of the positional groups that features very few familiar faces is wide receiver. Dominic Overby is the only returning player after recording 87 receiving yards in 2025 and scoring two touchdowns.
He looks like he will be in a mix for a starting spot, but one of his new teammates really shone. Cody Jackson, a transfer from the Tarleton State Texans, was a standout performer this spring and has cemented a starting role.
Cody Jackson was standout performer in spring
“Cody Jackson did an unbelievable job,” Roehl said after the spring game, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I think you see his ability to create separation on some of your deeper play action, even incorporating the run game.”
Jackson is coming off a great season at the FCS level, catching 53 passes for 799 yards and six touchdowns. That kind of explosiveness is exactly what Roehl was mentioning as a way to expand the running game.
If opponents are worried about him taking the top off the defense, it will open things up around the line of scrimmage for the running game to get going. Listed at 6-feet and 175 pounds, he can be a legitimate difference maker for Iowa State.
“He really flourished, I’d say even the last six to seven practices. And his ability to, okay, who are you going to potentially go to in a got to have it situation? He’s a guy that you can start to potentially game plan for. So happy with his growth as well.”
Despite spending the last three years at the FCS level, Jackson knows what it takes to compete at the highest level of college football. He started his career in the Big 12 with the Oklahoma Sooners before playing one season with the Houston Cougars in the American Athletic Conference, and then transferring to Tarleton State.
He had only five receptions as a true freshman with Oklahoma in two games, getting a redshirt. Unfortunately, things didn’t go much better with Houston, but he flourished with the Texans to get back to a Power Conference program.
With one year of eligibility remaining, he looks like he will be a main target for Jaylen Raynor in the passing game for the Cyclones in 2026.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.