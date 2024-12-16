Iowa State Cyclones

Yes, the Pop-Tarts Bowl will have a working toaster trophy

Iowa State takes on Miami later this month in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dana Becker

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature Iowa State taking on Miami, with the winner receiving a trophy that features a working toaster.
When it comes to marketing, nobody does it better during the college football bowl season than the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

After creating an edible giant Pop-Tart last year, bowl officials have taken it to another level this season.

Iowa State meets Miami on the field from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 28. The game will air live on ABC and is one of the featured matchups of the season.

But just to show they enjoy having some fun, the bowl announced on Sunday that the new Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy will include a built-in working toaster. 

The unveiling of the trophy and accompanying toaster came, of course, wrapped in the classic Pop-Tarts wrapper. Bowl officials also enjoyed a fresh Pop-Tart right out of it immediately afterward. 

GE Appliances helped make the dream a reality for the bowl game. The winning team will receive a giant edible Pop-Tart with the MVP getting to select the flavor.

Miami star quarterback Cam Ward has stated he plans to play in the bowl game. Ward, a Heisman finalist, is considered a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Iowa State vs. Miami TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Iowa State vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl

When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28

Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Miami live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ABC

Betting Odds: Miami is favored by 4 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook

Our Prediction: Miami 33, Iowa State 24

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.

