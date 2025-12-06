How to Watch Surging Iowa State Cyclones vs Purdue Boilermakers

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading on the road for arguably one of their toughest tests of the entire season on Saturday when they play the undefeated Purdue Boilermakers.

This game is going to be one of the best matchups of the weekend, and one of the teams is going to be leaving the arena undefeated no more. For the Cyclones, they have to be extremely pleased with how they are playing of late.

In eight games, they are a perfect 8-0, which includes going 3-0 at the Players Era Festival against some quality opponents in Las Vegas. In their most recent game against the Alcorn State Braves, they set numerous school records in one of the most lopsided wins in program history.

Now, they will be heading on the road to face a very experienced and talented Purdue team. Like Iowa State, the Boilermakers are undefeated on the campaign and will be looking to keep it that way at home. This could end up being a potential Final Four matchup down the road, and it should be a fantastic matchup. Here’s how to watch two of the best teams in the country battle it out on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 12:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 12:00 PM ET

Television: CBS

Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With both teams coming into the game with an undefeated record, this will undoubtedly be a good one. For the Cyclones, it is going to be a very challenging task on the road in one of the toughest environments in the country to play in. However, this will be a great test for them before conference play and will allow them to see how they perform against an elite opponent on the road.

One of the major positives for the team is the status of their star guard, Tamin Lipsey. The senior guard has been out since the end of the matchup against the St. John’s Red Storm but is trending in the right direction. After practicing on Friday, the team might be able to expect him to play, barring any setbacks.

This will be a fun matchup of contrasting styles with an elite defense of the Cyclones against an elite offense for Purdue. However, both the defense of the Boilermakers and the offense for Iowa State have been better than expected so far this campaign, and this should be a close game.

