Iowa State Basketball Should Target MVC Guard in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a poor end to the 2025-26 season, where they finished 29-8, reaching the Sweet Sixteen before a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. But now, the Cyclones face a tough challenge.

Many college basketball players have already entered the transfer portal, and now, it’s time for Iowa State to cash in on some talent in the offseason.

With a solid core of Jamarion Batemon, Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan, and Dominykas Pleta expected to return for the 2026-27 season, the Cyclones are just a few pieces away from being a contender again next year.

There are a lot of holes to fill on the roster with departures. An interesting transfer portal addition could potentially come from pretty close by. And that’s Jaquan Johnson from the Bradley Braves.

Jaquan Johnson is great transfer portal target for Iowa State

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson celebrates a Belmont turnover late in the overtime period of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his short career with Bradley, Johnson has been a star. As a freshman, he was a solid role player, averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. But as a sophomore, he completely stepped up.

He averaged 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists a game this season, and was the Braves’ best player as a go-to option offensively throughout the campaign.

Johnson had three 30+ point performances on the year, coming against the Central Michigan Chippewas, Evansville Purple Aces and Belmont Bruins. His iconic performances have shaped an unbelievable young career.

The best part of his game comes on the defensive side of the ball. He is a lockdown defender, and creates defense to offense for the Braves, using his incredible steal abilty. He averages 2.5 steals per game, ranking in the top 10 nationally at No. 9. And offensively, he is gifted as well.

MAJOR portal add - Jaquan Johnson.



5’9” dynamite stick. Averaged 17/4/4 + 2.5 steals + good shooting splits as a true sophomore. GREAT player.



Very easily a high major X factor player. Hope he heads to a good team for refined role rather than a depleted power throwing bags. https://t.co/YVHgatx0SE — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 27, 2026

Johnson is a three level scorer, able to dominate from three, but also get inside with ease. The confidence he has around the rim at just 5-foot-9 is unmatched. His change of pace and swiftness also contribute to his offensive success.

Johnson could be a perfect player for Iowa State. With no true point guard next season, Johnson could come in and potentially be Iowa State’s best player, or at least likely their best offensive weapon. In addition, he brings solid veteran leadership that the Cyclones seem to somewhat lack, especially in their backcourt.

Johnson is an ideal option for Iowa State at the guard position this transfer portal window. If the Cyclones are able to pounce on the dynamic guard, it may be a match made in heaven for fans in Ames.