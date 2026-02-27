2028 Quarterback Recruit Set to Visit Iowa State Cyclones in April

As the Iowa State Cyclones prepare to make the 2027 recruiting class the best it can be, the coaching staff is also looking further down the line to 2028.

While most of the attention has been on playing a bit of catch-up for the 2027 recruiting class, the coaching staff of the Cyclones is also getting a head start on 2028. Following a winter in which the team had to be built through the transfer portal, Jimmy Rogers will be trying to avoid letting that happen again on his watch.

The young head coach has been a pretty good recruiter so far, and Iowa State will be hoping that he can continue. While Matt Campbell gets a tight radius for most of his recruiting, Rogers and the staff are going all over, making offers to players.

While most of the focus is still going to be on 2027, quarterback JJ Chapman of the 2028 class will be visiting Ames on April 20th.

Will Cyclones Be Able to Sway Chapman?

According to Rivals, the Wisconsin native right now is predicted to be going to the Purdue Boilermakers. While it is still very early in the process for the young quarterback and a lot can change, it is worth noting that they are the current front-runners.

While Purdue is one of the teams that has offered him, he also has a couple of other offers from Power Four schools. There has yet to be an offer from the Cyclones, and that could be coming when he visits the school in April.