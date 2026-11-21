The Iowa State Cyclones were blown out by the UCF Knights in a pivotal game on Friday night, but they did see their star player continue to perform well.

Coming into their game on Friday, the Cyclones were feeling good about how they were performing coming off a big win against the Cincinnati Bearcats. With five wins entering their game on Friday, they needed to secure one more to get the important sixth win of the year and secure bowl eligibility.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Iowa State had multiple turnovers, and the defense got torched by the Knights' offense. Ultimately, they ended up losing 48-17 in a game that wasn’t very close.

Now, the team will be ultra-focused on their next game to wrap up the regular season against the Kansas State Wildcats. This will be another winnable game for the team and one that they have to have.

While there weren't many positives from the game, one of them was the performance of Aiden Flora. The talented running back has had a special season, and on Friday night, he continued to move up the leaderboard for the single-season rushing total for the Cyclones.

Flora Moves Up Single-Season Rushing Leaderboard

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Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) runs the ball as UCF Knights linebacker Tackett Curtis (24) moves in for the tackle during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to StatMuse, Flora has now moved into the Top 5 for the single-season rushing total for the Cyclones. There was a strong chance that he was going to be able to get into the Top 5 with a good game, and he pulled it off.

In the loss, Flora did his part, totaling 171 rushing yards and two rushing scores. With the stellar performance, he was able to get into the top five and now will have his eyes set on continuing to move up.

Right in front of him is Blaise Bryant, who totaled 1,516 rushing yards during the 1989 season. Furthermore, in third place is Breece Hall, who totaled 1,572 rushing yards during the 2020 campaign.

With one more regular season game to go against a poor Kansas State team, Flora will undoubtedly get into the Top 3 of this list. Unfortunately, any higher than that will be a struggle. Troy Davis has two years in which he was able to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark, and Flora getting there seems unlikely.

However, for a former walk-on, what the talented sophomore has been able to achieve this year is impressive. He will have a real shot at moving up to third place on the leaderboard, and that would be a great achievement.