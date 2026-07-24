Analyzing Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State Cyclones WR Dominic Overby

It’s an important season for the Iowa State Cyclones, especially regarding their pass game on offense. For the last three seasons, Rocco Becht was the quarterback of the Cyclones, where the team had an emphasis on throwing the football. But now, things might be a little different with a new man in town.

Jaylen Raynor is now taking charge of the offense, and he doesn’t have the game passing capabilities as Becht did. But he’s still going to have a lot of options at wide receiver, and will need to do well in the air.

One of the most intriguing wide receiver options for Raynor is Dominic Overby. As a redshirt freshman, he recorded 87 yards and two touchdowns, with his best game coming in the season opener against the Kansas State Wildcats. Now, he hopes to be a starter each and every week this season.

Breaking Down Overby's Strength's

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Matthew McDoom (0) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overby has four main strengths to his game. Those are his size, endzone success, ability in the short game, and the fact that he’s a returner. His size is great, especially for a sophomore. He’s 6’5, 200, massive for a receiver. His endzone success is proven.

Despite getting limited reps last season, he recorded two touchdowns, which is intriguing for Iowa State. He’s good in the short game, consistently getting catches as well. Of the top receivers, Overby is the only one that is a returner, which could potentially help his case as a starter.

Howver, he also does have one big weakness, and that’s the fact that he’s still unproven. He’s showcased his abilities a bit, and does have good traits, but also is yet to do it on a consistent basis. 87 yards in a season isn’t anything great yet, and he needs a full season of consistency to prove himself.

Overall, Overby has a lot of strengths and a scarcity of weaknesses that can definitely build his case to becoming a starter. His size, skillset, and raw ability are crucial to the Cyclones this season, and he’s someone they definitely need on the field.

The fact that he’s a returner to Iowa State is such a unique piece that could also help impact his chances at being a starter. Regardless, it’s going to be a big camp for Overby, as he looks to become a starter this season.