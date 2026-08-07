Analyzing Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State WR Evan Boyd

The Iowa State Cyclones have an immensely young and intriguing option at wide receiver for the upcoming season.

Over the offseason, Iowa State received a commitment from Evan Boyd, a receiver with lots of potential. Furthermore, he could be great for the Cyclones in the future if things go right.

Boyd began his career with the Central Michigan Chippewas, where he had a solid freshman year. He put up 302 receiving yards on the year, with two touchdowns as well. His opening game of three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown caught the attention of many, which got him some offers over the offseason.

After the season, he took his talents to the Michigan State Spartans, where he struggled to get much time. He caught a pass in only two games, but a two-catch, 40-yard performance against the future national champions Indiana Hoosiers was a good sign for the future.

His other game where he had a catch was against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who had a solid season. While the overall year of just 54 yards isn’t super impressive, he did showcase some intriguing things that could be used this season in Ames, IA.

The current receiver room has two near certain starters in Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson, but it seems like anyone can take the third starting spot, Boyd included.

Breaking Down Strengths and Weaknesses

East Lansing wide receiver Evan Boyd looks on during football practice on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in East Lansing. 220808 El Fb Practice 011a | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd has three strengths. That is his ability to do well in big games, make tough catches, and his frame. Like mentioned earlier, his performance against Indiana is intriguing and shows that Boyd has the ability to do well if he’s given the opportunity.

In addition, he makes tough catches, so even if quarterback Jaylen Raynor struggles, Boyd could be there to save him. Finally, his 6’3, 212 LBS frame is intriguing and could be important when they need size on the field.

Boyd’s big weakness is his inconsistency. While he has had some big games, it’s rare to see him succeed week in and week out. While he doesn’t necessarily need to be a consistent option for Iowa State, it would be really nice for the Cyclones to have him be able to do well each and every week.

Overall, Boyd is a good option for Iowa State at wide receiver, and has potential to be a starter with the ability of having big games. With fall camp underway for the Cyclones, Boyd will be a name to keep an eye on in the receivers room.