ESPN Offers Discouraging Ranking Update for Iowa State Basketball
The Iowa State Cyclones have been both a strong college football and basketball side over the last few seasons, yet the latter has stolen the show, often ranked within the top ten in the country. The Cyclones will expect to be a top contender yet again.
However, ESPN doesn't feel the same way. Despite returning three players who averaged double figures a season ago, the Cyclones dropped from No. 13 to No. 18, a stark decrease in where they are projected to kick off the season. The move was more because of how other teams improved from players choosing to return to college rather than how Iowa State fell behind.
The main transfer that Iowa State was able to add this offseason was Blake Buchanan from Virginia. He's going to offer some size in the paint and should help the team's frontcourt stay competitive. That said, the other four starters that ESPN is predicting take the court for the Cyclones are all returning from last season's roster.
Here's a part of Jeff Borzello's segment about the Cyclones.
"Iowa State's offensive improvement could take a hit with the losses of Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones, but the Cyclones were ranked in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of TJ Otzelberger's four seasons in Ames, so there is a relatively high floor given the returning starters," Borzello wrote.
Borzello has Purdue staying at No. 1 followed by Florida, which jumped from No. 18 to No. 2.
Of note, Texas Tech is No. 10, Arizona is No. 12, BYU is No. 6 and Houston is No. 3. For the Cyclones, while No. 18 is discouraging, there's no doubt that they would take that over where the program was a few years ago. After all, they are just a few years removed from winless conference play.
Otzelberger has done a terrific job in Ames and should be primed with an experienced and capable roster heading into this coming season.