Game Time, TV Info for Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona State Sun Devils

The Iowa State Cyclones will be in action on Wednesday afternoon in the Big 12 tournament, and they now know who they will be facing in the second round.

Following a great regular season, the Cyclones were able to secure one bye in the Big 12 tournament as the fifth seed. Iowa State certainly will be hoping to build some momentum and improve their positioning in the NCAA tournament, and that will start against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

This was a team that the Cyclones were able to beat just recently in the regular season finale quite convincingly. Now, coming off a win against the Baylor Bears, the Sun Devils and head coach Bobby Hurley will be trying to play spoiler. Iowa State should be very prepared for this matchup, and securing this win will be the first step toward them trying to win a Big 12 title. With the competition heating up, here’s how to watch the second-round matchup.

Who: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 12:30 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)

Even though the Cyclones may be coming off a convincing win over the Sun Devils less than a week ago, this is the Big 12 tournament, and anything can happen. In that recent win, Arizona State did play very well against them for half of the basketball game. However, a 24-0 run really sparked Iowa State, and they ultimately ran away with the game.

With some uncertainty surrounding the future of Hurley with the program, his players might be playing extra hard for their coach. They were an underdog against the Bears and found a way to beat them fairly comfortably.

Even though the Cyclones are the better team on paper, they must not take what appears to be a hungry Sun Devils team lightly. Depending on how things go in other tournaments, Iowa State can still secure themselves a spot on the two-line in the NCAA tournament, and potentially even sneak into a one seed if things work out right.

It has been a fantastic campaign overall for the team, and losing in their first game of the Big 12 tournament would be a major letdown. There are understandably some concerns about how they will perform away from home, but this is a team that plays well on neutral sites early in the season. Now is the time to prove what this team can be in postseason play.