How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones Against Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6
The Iowa State Cyclones will be set to face the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6 in their first road conference game of the season. This is going to be a challenging matchup for the Cyclones, who find themselves coming into the matchup as a slight underdog.
Through five games, Iowa State has been playing some excellent football this year. They are 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12. Nationally, they might not be getting the recognition they deserve as an undefeated Power Four school, but they are ranked 14th and within striking distance of the top 10.
In Week 5, the Cyclones were able to arguably put together their best showing of the campaign. Against the Arizona Wildcats, Iowa State was able to blow out the talented Big 12 rival by a score of 39-14. It was an impressive showing for the school coming off the bye week, and this looked like a much-improved unit.
Even though the Big 12 might not be getting a lot of respect this year, the schedule for the Cyclones is far from easy. Cincinnati might have lost their opening game of the campaign by three points to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but they have been an offensive juggernaut since.
While Iowa State isn’t a fan of getting into a shootout, that very well could become the case on Saturday afternoon. Here’s all the information needed to find what could be one of the best games of the weekend between the two schools.
When: 12 p.m. EST Saturday, October 4
Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
TV: ESPN2
Livestream: ESPN App
Who Has the Edge?
In a matchup of two seemingly even teams, this could be one of hardest games of the schedule for Iowa State based on the style that the Bearcats like to play. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby is one of the most talented players in the Big 12 and one of the best players at his position in the nation so far.
The talented signal caller has totaled 1,043 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and just one interception. Furthermore, he is also the team's leading rusher. Fortunately, this isn’t the first time this season that the Cyclones will be playing a dual-threat quarterback, but Sorsby is arguably the best they will face.
This Week 6 matchup should be an exciting one for Iowa State, who is seeking a 6-0 start overall and a 3-0 start in conference play. Stopping Sorsby will be tough without two key cornerbacks, but there is still a lot of talent on this Iowa State team.