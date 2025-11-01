How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 10
The Iowa State Cyclones will be hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 10 in a game that the team hopes will result in them snapping their three-game losing streak.
It has certainly been a frustrating month of October for the program, but the hope is that as the calendar now flips to November, they will be able to have a strong month. Despite the losing streak, there are still plenty of positives for the team.
The Cyclones could certainly go on a run in their final four games and win out, but it won’t be easy. This is a team that has cost themselves a lot of late and mistakes will need to be cleaned up in order for them to secure a win.
This week will feature both an odd start time and an odd television channel for Iowa State. Due to some of their recent struggles, this game isn’t considered to be one of the most important in the Big 12 this week. Here’s all the information to watch the Week 10 matchup.
When: Saturday, Nov. 1
Where: Jack Trice Stadium
Time: 12:00 PM CT
TV: TNT
As seen this week features an odd start time and also a rare TNT television appearance for the Cyclones. This will be the first time this season that they have played a noon central time start, and also is their first time on TNT.
Due to some of the struggles of both Iowa State and Arizona State, they understandably aren’t getting the premier start time or television channel this week. However, this still could have the makings of an important game for the Cyclones.
With a 5-3 record currently, they could still get to nine wins before a potential bowl game and secure a good matchup for bowl season. This is a team that is arguably better than their record indicates, but that has gotten in their own way a bit.
In the Friday availability report, Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt is still expected to be out with star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson being listed as doubtful. These are two of the most important players on the team and the Cyclones will be catching a major break if both are out.
Even though their dreams of competing for a Big 12 title are likely finished, Iowa State should still be focused on finishing the campaign strong. That starts this week in a very winnable game at home.