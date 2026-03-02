How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona Wildcats on Big Monday

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a bad loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the team will be heading on the road now for arguably the most challenging game of the season.

It was a tough game for the Cyclones on Saturday against the Red Raiders at home. Despite Hilton Coliseum being a great place for Iowa State to play, they suffered their first home loss of the season in their penultimate home game.

With the loss, the Cyclones likely aren’t going to be a one-seed in the NCAA tournament now, with some other teams playing very well. Iowa State won’t have much time to stew over the loss, as they will be right back in action on Big Monday against the Arizona Wildcats. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Monday, March 2, 2026, 9:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: McKale Memorial Center (Tucson, AZ)

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This game has been circled on the calendar for quite some time. As two of the best teams in the Big 12 all season, this clash has been one that has been highly anticipated for quite some time.

For most of the year, the Wildcats have been considered to be one of the best teams in the country. While they were unable to be perfect in Big 12 play, they are certainly a title contender and very well could be the team to beat in the conference.

On Saturday, they were able to get a marquee win at home against the Kansas Jayhawks in impressive fashion. Now, they will be looking to solidify their spot as a one seed with another win over Iowa State.

For the Cyclones, this is a game that is going to mean a lot and be very telling for the program. Playing on the road this season has been a struggle for the team, and they would love to get a signature road win heading into the Big 12 tournament next week.

Furthermore, positioning is going to be key for Iowa State. Currently, they are sitting fifth in the conference, which results in them missing the double bye. With the Jayhawks still having two games as well, things could change. However, the Cyclones need to win.

This matchup is ultimately going to be their toughest test of the season so far. The Wildcats are a great team, and at home could really present a problem for the Cyclones. However, this will be an opportunity for Iowa State to prove that they are a title contender with a good performance.