UConn, Arizona Continue Separating From Iowa State in Race for No. 1 Seed

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team had to be feeling great about their NCAA Tournament outlook when the first top 16 preview was revealed.

They had control of their own destiny, being listed as the final No. 1 seed in the preview. Since that preview was revealed, the Cyclones have lost two of the three games they have played.

Iowa State lost to the BYU Cougars in Provo hours after they were listed as a No. 1 seed. In their next game, the Cyclones got on track, defeating the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. But, in their most recent game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, they suffered their first loss at Hilton Coliseum this season.

While they have struggled, their main competition for that final No. 1 seed and top No. 2 seed has all found success. The UConn Huskies, who lost to the Creighton Bluejays to open things up for the Cyclones, have dominated their opponents since.

UConn Huskies, Arizona Wildcats dominating is bad news for Iowa State

Feb 28, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts after a play against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

They picked up a hard-fought victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, their third straight win. Before that, they defeated the Villanova Wildcats and St. John’s Red Storm in impressive fashion.

In the Big 12, Iowa State has seen its rivals get excellent wins. The Arizona Wildcats lost two games in a row to the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech but have rebounded in a big way to cement their status as a No. 1 seed.

They have reeled off four wins in a row, punctuated by a 23-point victory in a revenge game against the Jayhawks. BYU, the Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears were also beaten in this stretch.

If the Cyclones want any chance of earning a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, their game against the Wilcats in Tucson is a must-win affair. Dropping a sixth Big 12 contest ahead of the conference tournament would crush any hopes of making program history.

Florida Gators gaining ground on Iowa State

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators players pose for a team photo while celebrating the SEC regular season championship following the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Making matters even more difficult is the momentum being built by other teams beyond UConn and Arizona. The Florida Gators are also on fire, looking like a national title contender and seeking to defend their championship.

They have forced their way into the mix for a potential No. 1 seed if they can run the table for the remainder of the regular season and maintain momentum in the SEC tournament.

Short of defeating Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils and winning the Big 12 tournament, it is difficult to envision Iowa State earning a No. 1 seed.