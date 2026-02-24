How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Utah Utes in Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to be on the road for the second straight game on Tuesday night against the Utah Utes. Following a recent loss, the team must be thinking about bouncing back.

It was a bit of a mixed week for the Cyclones, who were able to pull off a fantastic win against the Houston Cougars on Big Monday, but followed it up with a loss against the BYU Cougars on the road. Despite losing a game, the team was able to move up in the AP Poll and are now ranked 4th in the country.

With March Madness quickly approaching, Iowa State has a strong chance of being considered for a one seed, but they will have to continue stacking up wins. With another road loss on the resume, their game on Tuesday against the Utes is going to be an important one.

This is certainly a game that the Cyclones should win, but with their struggles away from Ames in conference play, anything can happen. Here’s how to watch the Big 12 clash.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Utah Utes

When: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 9:00 PM ET

Television: FOX Sports 1

Where: Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Even though this should be a game that Iowa State is able to handle rather easily, the struggles on the road this year could make it a bit more challenging than expected. So far this season, Utah has a 10-17 record and won’t be making the NCAA Tournament unless they can pull off a miracle.

The team doesn’t play particularly well on either end of the court, as their record indicates, and the Cyclones should cruise in this one. However, back-to-back road games are never easy for a program, and they also have a couple of big games looming to end the year.

With the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, this could be a bit of a look-ahead spot. However, with the team coming off a loss to the Cougars, they should be laser-focused to avoid a losing streak.

Furthermore, with the offense fluttering a bit of late, this is a golden opportunity to get things back on track. Star sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic is just three makes away from being the new single-season record holder for three-pointers made in a season. This is a great opportunity for him to accomplish that feat, and it would be good to see him get going a bit.