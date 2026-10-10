How to Watch Iowa State Football vs. BYU Cougars in Week 6

Coming off a big win against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Iowa State Cyclones will be looking to continue to build momentum and try to pull off the upset on Friday night against the No.8 team in the country.

While expectations coming into the season weren’t very high, the Cyclones are 3-2 entering Friday night and are coming off arguably their best win of the season.

The matchup against West Virginia was expected to be a close game, and it certainly delivered. This was an exciting back-and-forth that ultimately resulted in a 45-42 Cyclones win.

Iowa State being able to score that many points was not something most people expected to see, and it is a major surprise. However, it brings a new dynamic to the team, and they are going to be seeking a signature win. Here’s how to watch a rare Friday night game.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. BYU Cougars

When: Friday, October 9th, 10:15 PM EST

Where: LaVell Evans Stadium, Provo, Utah

Television: ESPN

With this being the last game before the bye week for the Cyclones, it will be an important one for Iowa State to try and get. A win over BYU would completely change the outlook for the season.

However, in order to pull off the upset, the Cyclones are going to have to be at their best. Iowa State does have a formula to beat BYU, and it will start with their star running back.

Aiden Flora is coming off the best game of his career and has quickly emerged as one of the best running backs in the Big 12. In his last game, he was able to total five touchdowns and over 200 yards on the ground. While the BYU defense is going to challenge the Cyclones' offense more, a good game by Flora could result in a competitive game.

The Cougars might be a perfect 4-0 on the campaign, but they were recently challenged by the TCU Horned Frogs last week. BYU’s offense struggled in that one, and while it was an offensive barrage by the Cyclones last week, the team has showcased the ability to play defense at a high level in some of their games this year.

If Iowa State is going to be able to pull off the upset, controlling the game on the ground and limiting mistakes will be key. While it won’t be easy, an upset isn’t impossible for the Cyclones.