Following a bad loss to the UCF Knights, the Iowa State Cyclones will be back in action looking to secure their sixth win of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats.

After a crazy offseason that saw long-time coach Matt Campbell leave the program for Penn State, the Cyclones have been able to rebuild pretty quickly and exceed most expectations.

So far, Iowa State has a 5-6 record and are 3-5 in the Big 12. For a team that was predicted by some to come in last place in the conference, they have been much better than that.

Becoming bowl eligible will be a real possibility on Saturday against the Wildcats, who enter this game with a 4-7 record and a 1-7 record in the Big 12. This will be a home game for the Cyclones, and they will be favored to win. If they do, they will be bowl-eligible, and it will be seen as a very successful regular season. Here’s how to watch the game on Saturday afternoon.

Who: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Saturday November 28th, 2:00PM EST

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Television: ESPN+

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With this potentially being the final game of the season for the Cyclones, all eyes will be on star running back Aiden Flora in this one. The talented running back for Iowa State has recently announced that he will be returning to the team in 2027, and that is massive news for the Cyclones.

So far this season, Flora has totaled 1,506 rushing yards and has moved into the Top 5 in Iowa State history for most rushing yards in a single season. Considering he was a walk-on player, the performance of Flora for the Cyclones has been pretty amazing to see.

Iowa State could have easily had a bad year with all of the turnover to their roster and coaching staff, but instead they have a chance to get six wins and play a bowl game.

The Cyclones have had an extra day to prepare for this one as well, with their last game being on Friday. Overall, the team will certainly be featuring a lot of Flora in this one, and he will be seeking another 200-yard game.

However, for the program as a whole, this game presents them with a great opportunity to build upon what has been a solid first year in the new era for the team.