The Iowa State Cyclones have exceeded most of the expectations that were placed on them coming into the 2026 college football season.

Many analysts and predictions thought Iowa State would be the worst team in the Big 12. That has not been the case, especially when they are playing at Jack Trice Stadium, where their only loss this season is to the Utah Utes, who are the No. 2 team in the country.

In the final game of the 2026 regular season, the Cyclones will be hosting one of their long-time rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats. This could be the last installment in Farmageddon for a few years because of how the conference schedules are built.

How will the last chapter in this rivalry for the time being unfold? Here are three bold predictions for the game.

Aiden Flora punctuates breakout season

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) runs the ball as UCF Knights linebacker Tackett Curtis (24) moves in for the tackle during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily, the biggest story for Iowa State this season has been the performance of running back Aiden Flora. A former walk-on who decided to stick in Ames through the coaching change, he has blossomed into a star.

Already committed to the program for 2027, he is looking to put a bow on his breakout campaign, and that is exactly what he is going to do. Kansas State is susceptible to allowing big plays and Flora is going to break off some against them.

He will have at least four runs of 20+ yards and one touchdown that goes for 50+ yards. The Wildcats are far from an elite run defense, and the Cyclones are going to lean on their star early and often.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Flora will finish the game with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He will surpass the 200-yard mark from scrimmage, adding five receptions as well.

Pass Rush Continues Finding Rhythm

Getting after the quarterback and creating pressure has not been a strong suit for Iowa State this season. However, the front seven has started to produce at a much higher level in the last few weeks, showing some life.

Blake Hawkins has been excellent, owning the best pass-rushing grade on the team with a 75.8 according to PFF. Jace Gilbert, another player in he rotation, has the most total pressures with 22. Isaac Terrell leads the team with four sacks, but three of them came in the first game of the season against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Malaki Ta’ase has also shown flashes in true pass-rushing sets.

Kansas State isn’t going to throw the ball too often, but the Cyclones’ pass rush will make its presence felt when it is called upon, with three sacks in the game.

Cyclones Become Bowl Eligible

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers watches his team play the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 5-6 record, Iowa State needs a win to become eligible for a bowl game. What better way to end a lengthy, historic Farmageddon matchup than beating their rival and becoming bowl-eligible?

That is exactly what the Cyclones will do. They have been world-beaters at Jack Trice Stadium, and that is going to continue. Iowa State is going to come away with a dominant victory, winning 38-17 to finish the first regular season under head coach Jimmy Rogers with a 6-6 record.