How to Watch Long Beach State Beach vs Iowa State Cyclones

After about a week off, the Iowa State Cyclones will be back in action on early Sunday evening for their penultimate game of the calendar year.

Through the first 11 games of the season, there have been few teams in the country that have been better than the Cyclones. Iowa State is a perfect 11-0, and the team has some signature wins on their resume so far.

The Cyclones have exceeded early expectations, led by a talented trio and some great emerging role players. Senior forward Joshua Jefferson has been leading the way for Iowa State this campaign and has been an all-around great player. Furthermore, Milan Momcilovic has taken a significant step forward in his development and has become an elite scorer. While Tamin Lipsey dealt with some injuries early on, he has been highly effective when healthy.

Even though the stars have received a lot of attention, role players like Blake Buchanan and Killyan Toure have also performed well in big spots. Overall, there is plenty to like about this team on both ends of the court, and they have proven to be one of the best programs in the country. On Sunday, they will be facing off against Long Beach State as a heavy favorite at home. Here’s how to watch the game.

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: Long Beach State Beach vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 6:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN+

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

Coming into the matchup with a week off and with their last performance not being overly encouraging against a lesser opponent, the Cyclones are going to be focused in this one. While they were able to secure the victory in a comfortable manner last week, it should have been by a lot more.

Iowa State will have no excuses in this one, and it could shape up to be one of their top performances of the year. While the offense of Long Beach State isn’t terrible, their defense ranks as one of the worst in the entire country. As shown against Alcorn State, the offense of Iowa State can explode if given the chance.

With just two games left in the calendar year, the Cyclones will be focused on getting into conference play with an undefeated 13-0 record. There is a high probability that they will be able to accomplish that feat, and it is setting them up to be a true contender for a title.

