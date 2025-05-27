Insider Reveals Shocking Trade News on Iowa State Icon Brock Purdy
Iowa State Cyclones legend Brock Purdy recently agreed to a massive contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, keeping him under wraps through 2030.
It was a well-deserved deal for Purdy, who finished fourth in MVP voting two years ago and has established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, even if his 2024 campaign was quite disappointing.
Regardless, Purdy will be in the Bay for the foreseeable future, and it doesn't really look like his status with the 49ers was ever really in doubt.
In fact, it doesn't appear that a trade was ever even in the cards for the 25-year-old, even though there were plenty of teams in need of a quarterback earlier this offseason.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that there was actually no trade interest in Purdy prior to him signing his new contract, which definitely comes across as surprising.
"I remember talking to teams, and just being like, 'Hey,' as they were trying to solve their quarterback needs, 'any interest in Brock Purdy?' And they were like, 'Great player, but he's a great player for them.' So they didn't see it that way. So that was the opinion of other teams," Schefter said during an appearance on Unsportsmanlike Radio.
There has long been a stigma surrounding Purdy that he is a system quarterback, and perhaps there are NFL teams that feel the same way.
Still, it's hard to argue with Purdy's results, as he led San Francisco to an NFC Championship Game appearance during his rookie campaign and then took the Niners to the Super Bowl in Year 2. Yes, he hit a major bump in the road last season, but he was also missing numerous key weapons.
We'll see if Purdy can bounce back and make other clubs regret their decision to not consider trading for him in 2025 and beyond.
Purdy of course spent four years at Iowa State between 2018 and 2022, totaling 81 passing touchdowns and 33 interceptions throughout his time with the Cyclones.
