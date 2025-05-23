Iowa State Basketball Poised for Big 2025-26 Season for 1 Major Reason
The Iowa State Cyclones are poised to have another strong season when they next take to the hardwood.
With players like Nate Heise and Milan Momcilovic returning to the program along with numerous transfers from various other colleges along with a handful of highly-rated freshmen, Iowa State is poised for success, and it will get some help from its non-conference schedule. Purdue and Mississippi State are really the games that stood out the most when the breakdown of future battles was released; however, only the former should pose a real threat.
Iowa State had ultra-strong non-conference results a season ago, ending with 12 wins and just three losses. In the year prior, the Cyclones were 16-3 in non-conference play. For the last two straight campaigns, they have lost ten or fewer games in the entire season, so they again should be primed for an outstanding season, especially with numerous returning contributors.
That said, Purdue is expected to be one of the best teams in the country, so that battle will undoubtedly be a primetime game. Here is the full rundown of games the Cyclones are set to play in the upcoming season.
The Cyclones, who were as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll a season ago, had a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. That's going to be remembered by several of their players, and they should want to bounce back. In two of the last four seasons, Iowa State has reached the regional semifinal, but it has often still underperformed when the lights are the brightest.
That should be the focal point of this team throughout next season, and with several players who have been here for those shortcomings, they should be poised to finally break through and be among the best teams in the Big 12.
With this non-conference schedule, they should be a top-ten team heading into Big 12 play.