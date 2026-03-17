Iowa State Basketball Predicted to Make Final Four in March Madness

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their first-round matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers, with the hopes of making a lengthy run.

It has been a fantastic season for the Cyclones, and their success has resulted in them being a number two seed in the NCAA tournament, which will result in high expectations.

Iowa State has been a team that has been fairly well-balanced this year on both ends of the court. However, their offense is what really appears to be key for them. While the team always brings it on the defensive end of the court, when their offense is clicking, that is when they are truly one of the best teams in the country.

There were some encouraging signs for that end of the court in the Big 12 tournament, with Joshua Jefferson really finding his groove and Milan Momcilovic also having an outstanding game from deep in the loss to the Arizona Wildcats. With the team capable of being really good on both ends of the court, they have all the makings of a squad that can make a run in March.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN recently predicted that the Cyclones would be able to get to the Final Four this year behind a well-balanced attack.

Iowa State Poised for a Run

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Coming off an impressive Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones are certainly a team to keep an eye on in the NCAA tournament and the Midwest region. As the number two seed, there will undoubtedly be the expectation of making it past the first week and then setting up some potential marquee matchups.

In their region, the two top teams alongside them are the Michigan Wolverines and the Virginia Cavaliers. Both of these teams lost in their conference finals, and Iowa State could potentially have to go through both in order to make the Final Four.

A possible matchup against the Cavaliers would be first up in the Sweet 16, but that would be a game that the Cyclones could be a few baskets favorite against. After a fantastic regular season, the Wolverines didn't look great in the Big 10 and a potential matchup against them could be in the cards.

While making a run in the NCAA tournament is never easy, Iowa State does have all the makings of a team that can go on a run. Compared to some of the other regions, they also appear to have a favorable path to the Final Four, and that should be their goal.