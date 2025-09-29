Iowa State Cyclones Accomplish Impressive Feat Following Undefeated Start
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to come out of their bye week strong with a victory at home against the Arizona Wildcats. This was a matchup between two undefeated teams at the time, but it was the Cyclones who were the far better program.
After a lackluster victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, the team needed a statement win to prove that they are the team to beat in the Big 12 conference. Saturday night under the lights was undoubtedly a good showing.
Iowa State got off to a strong start and never looked back in this one. The Cyclones jumped the Wildcats with a 22-0 lead in the second quarter and ended up cruising to a 39-14 victory. It was arguably the best that Iowa State looked all year on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
With the win, the Cyclones are now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. Iowa State is a team that is hoping to win this conference and make the College Football Playoff. Due to the conference not receiving a ton of respect just yet, it very well could be a one-team league.
While Iowa State can’t control how their conference is viewed, they can control how they play. With their recent victory over the Wildcats, they were able to accomplish a feat in the Big 12 that hasn’t been done since 2021.
Cyclones Accomplish Impressive Big 12 Feat
According to ESPN Stats and Info, Iowa State is the first team since the Oklahoma State Cowboys to start back-to-back seasons with a 5-0 record in the conference. Those were some good Cowboys teams led by recently fired head coach Mike Gundy, and its proof that the Cyclones’ football program is heading in the right direction.
Matt Campbell is doing an excellent job turning Iowa State into one of the best programs in the conference. Now, the team will be hoping to build on it. In Week 6, they will have an excellent opportunity to move to 6-0 on the campaign.
While road games are never easy, as shown by their narrow victory against the Red Wolves, the Cincinnati Bearcats aren’t considered to be one of the best teams in the conference, and the Cyclones will be favored to win this one as well.
Stacking up wins early on is a great thing for Iowa State if they are going to win the conference. Their schedule does get a bit more challenging later on, so beating the teams they are supposed to is essential.